XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/12/2017 - 10:52 GMT

New Anderlecht Coach Puts Stop To Interest In Newcastle United Star

 




Anderlecht are not likely to make a move for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Serbian striker has been a peripheral figure at Newcastle this season and has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.




Mitrovic is claimed to be keen to return to Belgium to his former club Anderlecht during the January transfer window and was anticipating an offer from the Belgian giants.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht are unlikely to be interested in re-signing their former player in the January transfer window.
 


Newly appointed Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has shot down the idea of Mitrovic returning to the club and is looking for other players in the winter window.  

The 53-year-old is keen to sign a striker in January, but the Newcastle man is not the kind of player the Anderlecht coach is looking for in the winter market.

Mitrovic has been linked with a move to Torino, with midfielder Afriyie Acquah joining Newcastle in a potential swap deal in January.

The Serbian has a contract until 2020 with the Magpies.
 