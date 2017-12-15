New Anderlecht Coach Puts Stop To Interest In Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht are not likely to make a move for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic during the January transfer window.



The 23-year-old Serbian striker has been a peripheral figure at Newcastle this season and has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.











Mitrovic is claimed to be keen to return to Belgium to his former club Anderlecht during the January transfer window and was anticipating an offer from the Belgian giants.



However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht are unlikely to be interested in re-signing their former player in the January transfer window.





Newly appointed Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has shot down the idea of Mitrovic returning to the club and is looking for other players in the winter window.

The 53-year-old is keen to sign a striker in January, but the Newcastle man is not the kind of player the Anderlecht coach is looking for in the winter market.



Mitrovic has been linked with a move to Torino, with midfielder Afriyie Acquah joining Newcastle in a potential swap deal in January.



The Serbian has a contract until 2020 with the Magpies.

