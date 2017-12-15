XRegister
15/12/2017 - 21:51 GMT

Newcastle United Won’t Have Things All Own Way In Kiko Casilla Chase

 




Deportivo La Coruna are expected to make an approach for Newcastle United target Kiko Casilla if he is relegated to the third choice custodian at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos already have Keylor Navas and are chasing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the Spanish giants eyeing activating his release clause in the January transfer window.




Such a move would relegate Casilla to third choice at the Bernabeu and he has already been linked with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle.

But the Magpies will have competition for the goalkeeper.
 


According to Spanish daily La Opinion A Coruna, Deportivo want to rescue Casilla from a possible third choice misery in Madrid.

Deportivo have concerns over their goalkeeping options and want to sign Casilla, even if only on a deal running until the end of the season.

Involved in the thick of a relegation battle, Deportivo are keen to make additions to their squad when the window swings open in a matter of weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Casilla would rather stay in Spain or head to England with Newcastle.
 