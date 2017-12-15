XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/12/2017 - 14:32 GMT

PHOTO: Proud Moment Says Rangers Star As Brother Pens Fresh Deal

 




Rangers full-back James Tavernier has expressed his pride at seeing his brother Marcus handed a new contract at English Championship side Middlesbrough.

Marcus has started to make an impact in the Boro first team under manager Garry Monk and the club have been keen to reward his exploits.




The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 at the Riverside Stadium and the new deal is a big vote of confidence in him from Boro.

And brother James, who turns out for Scottish giants Rangers, is proud.
 


He posted photgraphs of Marcus signing the new deal on social media and wrote: "Another proud moment for the family today!!

"Little bro Marcus Tavernier signing his new contract."

It remains to be seen whether the Tavernier brothers will play together in the future.

Midfielder Marcus has clocked up seven senior appearances for Middlesbrough in the current campaign, finding the back of the net on two occasions and providing an assist.
 