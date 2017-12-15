PHOTO: Proud Moment Says Rangers Star As Brother Pens Fresh Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers full-back James Tavernier has expressed his pride at seeing his brother Marcus handed a new contract at English Championship side Middlesbrough.



Marcus has started to make an impact in the Boro first team under manager Garry Monk and the club have been keen to reward his exploits.











The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 at the Riverside Stadium and the new deal is a big vote of confidence in him from Boro.



And brother James, who turns out for Scottish giants Rangers, is proud.



Another proud moment for the family today!! little bro @Tavernier60 signing his new contract 😁🙌🏽🙌🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/mxIuLCXlhf — James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) December 15, 2017



He posted photgraphs of Marcus signing the new deal on social media and wrote: "Another proud moment for the family today!!