06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/12/2017 - 12:44 GMT

Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Comments On January Transfer Targets

 




Graeme Murty has refused to divulge Rangers’ transfer plans for January, but admits there have been internal discussions over targets.

Rangers committed to funds to Pedro Caixinha’s plans last summer, but the new signings have largely failed to deliver, which led to the Portuguese’s sacking in October.




Murty has been in charge of the club on an interim basis for close to two months and is expected to be the man at the helm when the transfer window opens next month.

The caretaker Rangers boss admits that he has discussed the possibility of bringing in new signings with the club hierarchy and a number of names have been tossed around.
 


However, Murty refused to provide any more details and insisted that he will not be naming names of players at other clubs in public as potential Rangers targets.  

“We have spoken about lots of different players internally”, Murty said when asked about plans for the January window.

“We won't speak about players from another club.”

Rangers may be unlikely to spend big in January, especially as they are yet to appoint a new permanent manager since Caixinha’s sacking.
 