Scott Brown Is Facing Challenge Steven Gerrard Had At Liverpool – Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Scott Brown is a Steven Gerrard like figure in the Bhoys squad as every opposing player is trying to make a name for himself by taking him on.



The Celtic captain has been a huge figure at Parkhead over the years and has also been a stalwart for Scotland on the pitch too, despite their underperformance on the international stage.











Joey Barton tried to unnerve Brown when he joined Rangers last year, but the Celtic midfield general did all his talking on the pitch as the Bhoys humiliated their Glasgow rivals in multiple derbies.



Rodgers has pointed out that Gerrard faced the same challenge at Anfield as he was marked out a player in the team and opponents were trying to prove themselves by taking on the former England and Liverpool captain during games.





Former Liverpool manager Rodgers believes Brown is a Gerrard like figure in Celtic squad and feels the midfielder actually relishes the challenge of taking on motivated opponents.

"It was the same with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool”, Rodgers said in a press conference, when asked about Brown.



“Everyone who comes up against Scott Brown here looks forward to taking him on and proving themselves.



"But he invites that and enjoys it.”



Celtic will look to extend their lead at the top of the league table when they travel to Hearts on Sunday.

