Serie A Giants Bidding To Gain Edge Over Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton For Jakub Jankto

Inter Milan are trying to gain an edge in the chase for Arsenal midfield target Jakub Jankto, who has also been linked with a move to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.



The 21-year-old Czech midfielder’s future at Udinese has been a source of speculation for a number of months, and Jankto has said that he does not plan to stay in Italian football for all his career.











A self-confessed Arsenal fan, Jankto has been claimed to want to move to the Premier League and has attracted interest from clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and Watford.



A January move is understood to be unlikely and it has been claimed Inter are plotting behind the scenes to gain an edge in the transfer chase for the midfielder next summer.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are set for talks with Udinese soon and they are expected to try and gain an advantage in the chase for Jankto over his other suitors.

The two clubs could reach a financial agreement that will give Inter a head start for the midfielder next summer and the Nerazzurri are keen to thrash out a deal.



The Serie A giants are still facing the tough task of convincing the Czech, who remains more interested in a move to England from Udinese.



Jankto has a contract until 2021 with Udinese.

