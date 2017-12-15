XRegister
X
06 October 2016

15/12/2017 - 22:35 GMT

Signal Leeds United Not Willing To Part With Fringe Star In January Window

 




Danish giants Brondby recently held talks over signing Pawel Cibicki from Leeds United, but discussions have now ended in a clear sign the English Championship side intend to keep the Swede.

Leeds raided Swedish champions Malmo in the summer transfer window to take forward Cibicki to Elland Road.




Whites fans were excited by the signing of a player who had been linked with Premier League clubs.

But Cibicki has been firmly on the fringes at Leeds and only made his Championship debut in last weekend's win at QPR.
 


It has been suggested that Cibicki could be on the move in the new year due to a lack of playing time at the Yorkshire giants.

But a clear signal has been received that Leeds will be looking to keep Cibicki.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Brondby recently held talks aimed at exploring the signing of Cibicki, with a meeting taking place at the Hilton hotel in Copenhagen; it is not known who attended the meeting.

However, as of now there are no discussions between the two clubs, indicating the Danish side encountered a dead end.

Brondby sporting director Troels Bech was quoted as saying: "I have difficulty commenting on something that is not a real possibility, and it also implies who I had previously talked to."

He added: "At some point you are really eliminating names, so the easiest starting point is not to comment on some of them.

"If I had to comment on them all, I would be, by the way, a very busy man."
 