Signal Leeds United Not Willing To Part With Fringe Star In January Window

Danish giants Brondby recently held talks over signing Pawel Cibicki from Leeds United, but discussions have now ended in a clear sign the English Championship side intend to keep the Swede.



Leeds raided Swedish champions Malmo in the summer transfer window to take forward Cibicki to Elland Road.











Whites fans were excited by the signing of a player who had been linked with Premier League clubs.



But Cibicki has been firmly on the fringes at Leeds and only made his Championship debut in last weekend's win at QPR.





It has been suggested that Cibicki could be on the move in the new year due to a lack of playing time at the Yorkshire giants.