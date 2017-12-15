This Happened Last Time I Had Sympathy For Rival Manager, No More Sympathy – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has vowed to be ruthless and not have any sympathy for opposing managers going forward.



Christiansen's men play host to Norwich City this weekend and Canaries boss Daniel Farke, like the Leeds head coach, is a complete newcomer to English football.











Norwich are a lowly 16th in the table and Farke is coming under increasing pressure amid warnings of financial challenges if they do not earn promotion in the current campaign.



But Christiansen says the last time he had sympathy for an opposing manager, in Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, Leeds lost; the Owls ran out 3-0 winners at Hillsborough.





"Well, last time I had sympathy for one coach was when we played against Sheffield Wednesday and we lost", Christiansen told a press conference.