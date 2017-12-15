XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/12/2017 - 11:22 GMT

This Is Why I Said December For Jack Wilshere Contract Talks – Arsene Wenger On West Ham Target

 




Arsene Wenger has indicated that he will discuss Jack Wilshere’s future at Arsenal towards the end of this month, and revealed he always wanted to wait to see how the midfielder handled the campaign.

Wilshere’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the current season and he could leave the club in January to improve his chances of being in the England World Cup squad next summer.




Wenger has refuted theories that Wilshere needs to leave Arsenal to make the England squad, but the midfielder has largely been a bit part player this term at the Emirates.

A regular in the Europa League, the midfielder made his first Premier League start this season in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against West Ham on Wednesday and has only played 176 minutes of Premier League football in the current campaign.
 


And Wenger admits that he will sit down for talks with Wilshere at the end of December over his future after assessing his performances over the course of the month.  

The Frenchman said in a press conference when questioned about Wilshere: "I will talk to him, I said the end of December and we are the beginning of December.

“I wanted to see how much he can contribute and last physically.

“I consider him an Arsenal man – for him it’s important to feel happy here."

David Moyes has revealed his interest in taking Wilshere to West Ham in January and even AC Milan are understood to be keen on him.
 