06 October 2016

15/12/2017 - 11:17 GMT

We Must Do This Better At Anfield – Liverpool Full-Back Andrew Robertson

 




Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has admitted that his side need to find solutions to breaking defensive teams down at Anfield.

The Reds drew with Everton and West Bromwich Albion in their last two home Premier League games, despite dominating proceedings in both those fixtures.




While Wayne Rooney’s late penalty cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s first half strike in the Merseyside derby last weekend as Liverpool had to settle for a point, Jurgen Klopp’s team were once again guilty of dropping points after playing out a goalless draw with West Brom on Wednesday.

And Robertson, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Anfield earlier in the season, insisted that Liverpool need to try and get better at winning against defensive teams on Merseyside.
 


“We know people are going to come to Anfield and try and play for a draw”, he said on LFC TV.

“That’s what happens when you play for a big club like this.

“We need to start getting solutions to breaking teams down like Everton and West Brom.

“The last two games are good examples and we need to try and get better at it.”

Following their successive draws Liverpool, who will next face Bournemouth away on Sunday, have dropped down to fifth place in the league with 31 points from 17 games.
 