XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/12/2017 - 13:38 GMT

We Won Seven Of Nine – Antonio Conte Lets Slip Frustration At Not Making Dent In Man City’s Lead

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has let slip his frustration at being unable to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Blues have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches, but still find themselves trailing badly in the Citizens' wake.




While the Blues are third with 35 points from 17 games, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are top on 49 points from the same number of matches.

Conte has switched between ruling his side out of the title race and suggesting there is still a chance for his men.
 


The Italian was questioned in a press conference about whether his side are still in the title race.

And, raising his voice in his reply, Conte let slip his frustration at his side putting together a good run of form and not putting a dent in Manchester City's lead.

"We must be realistic because in the last nine games, we won seven games, drew one, at Liverpool, and lost one", Conte stressed.

"And the gap improved for Manchester City.

"When you win in nine games seven times and draw only once, against Liverpool, that is possible, and lose only one game, and stay 14 points less…..

"We must go game by game and look at ourselves", he added.

Chelsea will bid to again put pressure on Manchester City by taking three points against Southampton at Stamford Bridge this weekend, but at present Guardiola's side are looking unstoppable.
 