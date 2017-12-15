We Won Seven Of Nine – Antonio Conte Lets Slip Frustration At Not Making Dent In Man City’s Lead

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has let slip his frustration at being unable to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.



The Blues have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches, but still find themselves trailing badly in the Citizens' wake.











While the Blues are third with 35 points from 17 games, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are top on 49 points from the same number of matches.



Conte has switched between ruling his side out of the title race and suggesting there is still a chance for his men.





The Italian was questioned in a press conference about whether his side are still in the title race .