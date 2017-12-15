We Won Seven Of Nine – Antonio Conte Lets Slip Frustration At Not Making Dent In Man City’s Lead

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has let slip his frustration at being unable to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.
The Blues have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches, but still find themselves trailing badly in the Citizens' wake.
While the Blues are third with 35 points from 17 games, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are top on 49 points from the same number of matches.
Conte has switched between ruling his side out of the title race and suggesting there is still a chance for his men.
The Italian was questioned in a press conference about whether his side are still in the title race.
And, raising his voice in his reply, Conte let slip his frustration at his side putting together a good run of form and not putting a dent in Manchester City's lead.
"We must be realistic because in the last nine games, we won seven games, drew one, at Liverpool, and lost one", Conte stressed.
"And the gap improved for Manchester City.
"When you win in nine games seven times and draw only once, against Liverpool, that is possible, and lose only one game, and stay 14 points less…..
"We must go game by game and look at ourselves", he added.
Chelsea will bid to again put pressure on Manchester City by taking three points against Southampton at Stamford Bridge this weekend, but at present Guardiola's side are looking unstoppable.