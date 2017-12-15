We’re Doing Things – Jurgen Klopp Comments On Liverpool’s Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are not only preparing for the January window, but also for the next summer transfer window.



The Liverpool manager has attracted continued criticism for his decision not to pursue another central defender in the summer after Liverpool bungled their approach for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.











A defender is expected to be on Liverpool’s agenda in the January transfer window, but the club have also been linked with players in other key areas of the squad too.



Klopp admits that Liverpool are doing their work behind the scenes, but their focus is not only the transfer window that opens next month but also on their plans at the end of the season.





Asked about his transfer plans, the Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “We are thinking about it all the time.

“It’s just not the January window, but the summer window is also coming so we are scouting and doing things.



“But I won’t say anything.”



Liverpool have already agreed a deal to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer, but could be forced into the market for another midfielder if Emre Can leaves on a free transfer.

