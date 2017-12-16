Alexandre Lacazette Starts – Arsenal Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Arsene Wenger's men head into the fixture sitting in seventh spot in the Premier League standings with 30 points from 17 matches, 19 points fewer than league leaders Manchester City.











The Gunners are without Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott, who are out injured.



French tactician Wenger goes with Petr Cech between the sticks, while in defence he selects Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal as the centre-back pair. Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere start in midfield, with Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez operating behind Alexandre Lacazette.



If the Arsenal manager needs to make changes during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck.



Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United



Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Wilshere, Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Elneny, Welbeck, Giroud

