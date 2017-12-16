Alvaro Morata On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Blues sit in third place in the league standings, three points off second placed Manchester United, and will be keen to make no mistake against the Saints on home turf.











Boss Antonio Conte remains without centre-back David Luiz, who is continuing to struggle with inflamation in his knee.



Conte picks Thiabut Courtois in goal, while in defence he trusts in Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill. N'Golo Kante starts in midfield with Tiemoue Bakayoko, while Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez are attacking threats.



If the Blues boss needs to try to change the course of the game then he can look to his bench, with Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas options.



Chelsea Team vs Southampton



Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Batshuayi, Morata

