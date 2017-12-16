XRegister
06 October 2016

16/12/2017 - 16:08 GMT

Celtic Will Have Leigh Griffiths Issue Soon – Former Bhoy In Warning

 




Chris Sutton thinks that while Leigh Griffiths may say he is happy at Celtic now the situation could be very different in a matter of months if he continues to receive little playing time.

Griffiths has slipped to third choice striker at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers, with the former Liverpool manager preferring Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard ahead of the Scotland international.




The hitman cut an unhappy figure when warming down after Celtic's draw with Hibernian recently – he was an unused substitute – but has claimed to have no issue with the team selection.

But Sutton thinks that is sure to change if Griffiths continues to be overlooked for a period of months by Rodgers.
 


He also believes Griffiths not playing is not good news for Scotland.

"Edouard getting the nod over Griffiths, it's not good for Scotland", Sutton said on BT Sport.

"I doesn't bode well for Leigh Griffiths. It seems as if he is taking it in his stride, but when you don't play for one month, two months, three months of not playing it's an issue.

"All good players want to play football", Sutton, himself a former Celtic striker, added.

Griffiths was brought on from the bench in Celtic's 3-1 midweek win over Hamilton.
 