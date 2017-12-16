Could Have Been Different – Mauricio Pochettino On Potential Turning Point As Spurs Lose At Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino believes if Tottenham Hotspur had made their good start to the second half at the Etihad Stadium count then they could have avoided losing 4-1 against Manchester City.



Manchester City took the lead in the big Premier League clash after just 14 minutes through Ilkay Gundogan and headed into the half time break winning 1-0.











Spurs began the second half well, but could not make their pressure count and Manchester City grabbed a second through Kevin De Bruyne, who had been left smarting by a Dele Alli foul, in the 70th minute.



Raheem Sterling then struck in the 80th and 90th minutes to underline the hosts' superiority, though Christian Eriksen pulled one back for the visitors in injury time.





Pochettino accepts that on the day Manchester City were the better team, but the Argentine feels the match could have turned out differently if his side had been able to make it 1-1 .