Daniel Candeias Starts – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their side and substitutes to play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.



The Gers have now won four league games on the bounce under caretaker manager Graeme Murty, but are still locked in a battle with Aberdeen for second spot in the standings.











Murty is without experienced striker Kenny Miller, who has a hamstring issue, while Graham Dorrans, Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter are all still out.



The Rangers manager has Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he goes with Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson in the centre. Ross McCrorie slots in just in front of the back four, while Ryan Jack also plays. Jason Holt and Daniel Candeias start, with Josh Windass supporting Alfredo Morelos.



If the caretaker boss needs to try to change the course of the game then he can look to his bench, where he has Niko Kranjcar and Eduardo Herrera as options.



Rangers Team vs St Johnstone



Foderingham, Tavernier, Alves, Wilson, John, McCrorie, Jack, Holt, Candeias, Windass, Morelos



Substitutes: Kelly, Hodson, Bates, Barjonas, Kranjcar, Herrera, Hardie

