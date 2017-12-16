XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/12/2017 - 16:40 GMT

Dele Alli Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Mauricio Pochettino has announced his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Dele Alli returns to the team after missing the Champions League game, while at the back Pochettino picks Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen as the central pairing. Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose are full-backs. Moussa Dembele slots into midfield, along with Harry Winks.




Harry Kane will again be leading the line today up front, with Christian Eriksen and Alli tasked with the job of providing creativity from behind. Fernando Llorente is again on the bench, with Erik Lamela another option.

A win for Tottenham would end Manchester City’s record breaking winning run in the Premier League and keep them in the top four the time being.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris (c), Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente
 