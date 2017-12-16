Dele Alli Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Mauricio Pochettino has announced his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



Dele Alli returns to the team after missing the Champions League game, while at the back Pochettino picks Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen as the central pairing. Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose are full-backs. Moussa Dembele slots into midfield, along with Harry Winks.











Harry Kane will again be leading the line today up front, with Christian Eriksen and Alli tasked with the job of providing creativity from behind. Fernando Llorente is again on the bench, with Erik Lamela another option.



A win for Tottenham would end Manchester City’s record breaking winning run in the Premier League and keep them in the top four the time being.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City



Lloris (c), Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente

