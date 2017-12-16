XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/12/2017 - 11:27 GMT

Do This And Championship Will Notice Leeds United Again – Whites Legend

 




Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of Leeds United winning their next two home games to establish their credentials as promotion contenders.

After a run of poor form, Leeds have turned a corner in recent weeks with some good performances and results, and have climbed up to seventh in the Championship table.




The Whites are now just four points behind sixth placed Sheffield United and Gray conceded that the nature of the Championship means things could turn quickly again in the coming weeks.

The Leeds legend is aware of the volatile nature of England’s second tier and believes it is important that Leeds continue to win their home games to keep themselves in the hunt for promotion.
 


The 69-year-old feels if Leeds take maximum points from their next two games at Elland Road, the rest of the teams will take note of their rise this season again.  

Looking at the situation in the Championship, the Leeds legend said on LUTV: “It wouldn’t surprise me if it all changes again and soon.

“Middlesbrough were up there and they have dropped back and we are above them now.

“Anything can happen in this league and that’s why it’s important that you win your home games.

“[If] we pick up six points from our next two home games just before Christmas, then everybody starts taking notice.”

Leeds host Norwich at Elland Road later today and will entertain Hull City a week from today. 
 