Former Liverpool Centre-Back Gives Thumbs Down To Jurgen Klopp’s Defensive Rotation

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb does not understand Jurgen Klopp’s need to rest Simon Mignolet, with the goalkeeper absent in midweek against West Brom as Loris Karius stepped in, especially as defenders are also being rotated.



Mignolet has been Liverpool’s first choice goalkeeper this season in the league, but Karius has been the preferred shot-stopper in the Champions League and the German again played in midweek against West Brom.











Karius is again expected to be in goal once the Champions League returns in February, but Mignolet has played in all the league games barring two and Babb does not understand why Klopp would chop and change goalkeepers.



Babb indicated that the Liverpool defence are already trying to cope with Klopp’s chopping and changing of central defenders and full-backs.





And he feels once the Liverpool manager starts changing goalkeepers from time to time, it could create even more confusion and uncertainty in the backline for the Reds.

Babb said on LFC TV: “I don’t understand why you need to rest goalkeepers.



“The mental energy they expel we all know about, they have to remain alert for 90 minutes but they are not physically exerting that much, certainly in a Liverpool side – our goalkeepers have not been tested, we have conceded three league goals at home.



“If you are chopping and changing centre halves that causes a little disharmony, when you doing the centre halves plus the goalkeeper, then that defensive unit really is trying to relearn how each player is performing in every game.



“We had [Andrew] Robertson back in, we had Trent-Alexander [Arnold] back in and Karius back in – when was the last time those three played together?”



Mignolet is expected to return between the sticks on Sunday when Liverpool travel to Bournemouth.

