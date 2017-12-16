XRegister
06 October 2016

16/12/2017 - 21:54 GMT

He Can Play In Champions League – Former Chelsea Star Mulls Riyad Mahrez Signing

 




Jason Cundy has raised Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez as a potential January transfer window signing for Chelsea, but is not sure he is the type of player the Blues need at present.

As the January transfer window looms, talk of Chelsea targeting reinforcements has continued to grow and Cundy accepts that there are areas the club may want to address.




However, he thinks that given the quality of player Chelsea are in the market for, doing business next month could be incredibly difficult.

Cundy though thinks Mahrez could fit the bill in potentially being available and also with his ability to play in the Champions League.
 


"It's tough to get the quality you want in January", the former centre-back said on Chelsea TV.

"Usually they are at teams in the Champions League and they won't let them go.

"Mahrez is someone who has been linked, who is not cup tied and can play in the Champions League, who can add something."

Cundy though is not convinced that Chelsea are crying out for Mahrez.

He added: "But do we need that type of player? Probably not."

Mahrez was linked with leaving Leicester in the summer transfer window amid heavy interest from Roma, but ended up staying put at the King Power Stadium.
 