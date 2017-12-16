He Can Play In Champions League – Former Chelsea Star Mulls Riyad Mahrez Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy has raised Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez as a potential January transfer window signing for Chelsea, but is not sure he is the type of player the Blues need at present.



As the January transfer window looms, talk of Chelsea targeting reinforcements has continued to grow and Cundy accepts that there are areas the club may want to address.











However, he thinks that given the quality of player Chelsea are in the market for, doing business next month could be incredibly difficult.



Cundy though thinks Mahrez could fit the bill in potentially being available and also with his ability to play in the Champions League.





" It's tough to get the quality you want in January", the former centre-back said on Chelsea TV.