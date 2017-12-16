He’s Fantastic At This, But We Don’t Use It – Former Liverpool Star On Dominic Solanke

Follow @insidefutbol





Phil Babb does not believe Liverpool have played to Dominic Solanke’s strengths this season, but he is certain the striker will continue to improve.



Solanke, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea last summer, was denied his first Liverpool goal against West Brom in midweek when he bundled in the ball but was deemed to have used his arm.











The striker has been a bit part player this season and has only made two league starts, but Babb believes he has done well in the limited opportunities he has received thus far.



The former defender feels heading is clearly the striker's real strength, but Liverpool have not done anything to make sure his quality inside the box can be utilised properly.





Babb is certain once Solanke gets his first Liverpool goal he will show more as he gains more confidence in a Red shirt.

Asked about his verdict on Solanke, the former Red said on LFC TV: “I think he has done okay.



“It’s a big responsibility to be the main striker at Liverpool, he’s still a young lad and he’s still learning his trade.



“He is rough around the edges, but we saw in pre-season that he’s a fantastic header of the ball and I think it’s his real main strength.



“Unfortunately, we don’t utilise that, we don’t whip crosses for him to go and try attack, we always try and play in to feet and through the middle.



“But I think he is learning his trade and hasn’t disappointed.



"It would be nice for him to get on the scoresheet and when he does, we’ll see more from him.”



Solanke has made 14 appearances for the Reds this season and has only one assist to his name thus far.

