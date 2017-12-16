XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/12/2017 - 11:20 GMT

He’s Fantastic At This, But We Don’t Use It – Former Liverpool Star On Dominic Solanke

 




Phil Babb does not believe Liverpool have played to Dominic Solanke’s strengths this season, but he is certain the striker will continue to improve.

Solanke, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea last summer, was denied his first Liverpool goal against West Brom in midweek when he bundled in the ball but was deemed to have used his arm.




The striker has been a bit part player this season and has only made two league starts, but Babb believes he has done well in the limited opportunities he has received thus far.

The former defender feels heading is clearly the striker's real strength, but Liverpool have not done anything to make sure his quality inside the box can be utilised properly.
 


Babb is certain once Solanke gets his first Liverpool goal he will show more as he gains more confidence in a Red shirt.  

Asked about his verdict on Solanke, the former Red said on LFC TV: “I think he has done okay.

“It’s a big responsibility to be the main striker at Liverpool, he’s still a young lad and he’s still learning his trade.

“He is rough around the edges, but we saw in pre-season that he’s a fantastic header of the ball and I think it’s his real main strength.

“Unfortunately, we don’t utilise that, we don’t whip crosses for him to go and try attack, we always try and play in to feet and through the middle.

“But I think he is learning his trade and hasn’t disappointed.

"It would be nice for him to get on the scoresheet and when he does, we’ll see more from him.”

Solanke has made 14 appearances for the Reds this season and has only one assist to his name thus far. 
 