I Can’t Get Too Emotional With Players – Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty On Gers Loss

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty insists he cannot allow himself to become too emotional as he picks through the bones of the Gers' 3-1 home loss against St Johnstone.



Tommy Wright, who has been linked with the vacant Rangers job, sent his side out with a plan which worked perfectly against the Gers at Ibrox, despite his side falling behind in just the fifth minute when Alfredo Morelos struck.











It took just five minutes for St Johnstone to draw level, while in the second half they turned the screw with goals in the 61st and 71st minutes to bring Rangers' four-match winning run in the Scottish Premiership to an end.



Murty will now examine what went wrong for Rangers and insists he is determined to keep his emotions in check.





"Today I didn't think that we managed to sustain any kind of level that we have hit in the previous four games, which is annoying me at the moment", he told Rangers TV.