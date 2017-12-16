XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/12/2017 - 16:35 GMT

Ilkay Gundogan Plays – Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash this evening.

Pep Guardiola's men are unbeaten in the league and have already been dubbed champions elect by many pundits, a tag they would further reinforce by beating Spurs.




Boss Guardiola is without defensive trio Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and John Stones.

The Manchester City boss goes with Ederson between the sticks, while at the back he picks Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala, with Fernandinho protecting the backline. Ilkay Gundogan lines up in midfield, along with Kevin De Bruyne. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.

If Guardiola needs to make changes at any point in the game then he has a bench packed full of options, including Gabriel Jesus and Danilo.

 


Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Yaya Toure, Foden, G Jesus, Bernardo, Zinchenko, Danilo
 