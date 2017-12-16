I’ll Find It Tough Not To Put Fist Through TV – Graeme Murty On Re-watching Rangers Lose To St Johnstone

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty admits he will struggle not to put his fist through the TV when he watches Rangers' 3-1 home defeat against St Johnstone back.



The Gers headed into the game on the back of four consecutive Scottish Premiership wins with a run which had led for calls for Murty to be handed the job until the end of the season.











And it looked like the Gers would record a routine win when Alfredo Morelos handed them the lead in the fifth minute.



But Rangers were pegged back only five minutes later when Blair Alston levelled, while Denny Johnstone's header then made it 2-1 to St Johnstone just past the 60 minute mark.





Graham Cummins then killed off Rangers' hopes of a comeback when he made it 3-1 in the 71st minute.