I’ll Find It Tough Not To Put Fist Through TV – Graeme Murty On Re-watching Rangers Lose To St Johnstone

Graeme Murty admits he will struggle not to put his fist through the TV when he watches Rangers' 3-1 home defeat against St Johnstone back.
The Gers headed into the game on the back of four consecutive Scottish Premiership wins with a run which had led for calls for Murty to be handed the job until the end of the season.
And it looked like the Gers would record a routine win when Alfredo Morelos handed them the lead in the fifth minute.
But Rangers were pegged back only five minutes later when Blair Alston levelled, while Denny Johnstone's header then made it 2-1 to St Johnstone just past the 60 minute mark.
Graham Cummins then killed off Rangers' hopes of a comeback when he made it 3-1 in the 71st minute.
Rangers' run has been dramatically ended, with St Johnstone recording their first win at Ibrox since 1971 and Murty has been left fuming.
He told his post match press conference: "There is nothing they [the players] can say.
"Actions speak louder than words.
"It is a reality check for the players."
And Murty admits he will struggle when he has to watch the game back on TV.
"I will find it really hard not to put my fist through a screen", he admitted.
Rangers have now dropped down to third in the table following Aberdeen's win earlier in the day.