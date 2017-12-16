James Collins Starts – West Ham Team vs Stoke Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Stoke City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their side and substitutes to go toe-to-toe wth Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



Hammers boss David Moyes is pleased with the progress his side have made since he took charge at the London Stadium and a midweek draw with Arsenal delighted the Scot.











But for this afternoon's encounter Moyes must make do without Winston Reid, who is serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.



Moyes continues to place his faith in Adrian in goal, while in defence he picks James Collins to partner Angelo Ogbonna in the centre. Mark Noble skippers the side from midfield, while Pedro Obiang starts. Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic play, along with Michail Antonio.



If the West Ham manager needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Javier Hernandez and Diafra Sakho.



West Ham United Team vs Stoke City



Adrian, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Obiang, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Antonio



Substitutes: Hart, Rice, Makasi, Hakasabanovic, Hernandez, Sakho, Ayew

