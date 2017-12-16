Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Confirms Caleb Ekuban Injury Timescale

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has confirmed that striker Caleb Ekuban will not be back until the end of January.



Ekuban limped out of Leeds' win at QPR last weekend and left Loftus Road on crutches amid fears that he had hurt the same bone in his foot which forced him to miss a chunk of the season earlier this year and need to go under the knife.











He was absent from Leeds' 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon and Christiansen has now confirmed he will not be involved in the club's busy Christmas schedule either.



Christansen confirmed to BBC Radio Leeds that Ekuban has fractured a bone in his foot.





However, the fracture is not as serious as his earlier injury and he is expected to be out for six weeks.