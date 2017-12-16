Manchester United Preparing January Bid For Liverpool’s La Liga Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are preparing to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the January transfer window.



The Croatian midfielder has not been a regular in the Real Madrid squad since returning to action from an injury and has played just eight minutes of league football in his side’s last three games.











He started the game against Al-Jazira in the Club World Cup, but is expected to drop back to the bench once Real Madrid return to league action later this month.



Manchester United have identified the Croatian as a potential January target and according to Spanish sports daily AS, Jose Mourinho is prepared to slap in a bid next month.





It is understood the Premier League giants will test the water for Kovacic with a €30m bid and there are suggestions that the midfielder could consider offers to leave if his situation does not improve at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid paid €28m to Inter Milan to secure the midfielder’s signature in 2015, when he was also on Liverpool's radar, and he still has more than three years left on his contract with the European champions.



It has been claimed the Reds have now rekindled their interest and see Kovacic as a possible successor to Philippe Coutinho, who is again wanted by Barcelona.



But it seems Manchester United are serious about signing him next month and a move to England could be on the cards for the 23-year-old midfielder.

