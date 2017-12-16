Manchester United, You’re In Our Sights – Former Chelsea Star Sets Overhauling Red Devils As Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy says that overtaking Manchester United is Chelsea's aim, with Manchester City so far ahead they need to be forgotten about.



Manchester City thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to move 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Manchester United can cut the distance back to eleven points if they can see off West Brom on Sunday.











Following their 1-0 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are level on points with second placed Manchester United and Cundy wants the Blues to focus on overhauling Jose Mourinho's side.



"I think from a selfish point of view we have to consider what's best for us", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.





" We're not going to catch City. Let's let City go on and do what they are going to do [and take points off our rivals]", he continued.