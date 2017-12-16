XRegister
16/12/2017 - 22:00 GMT

Only Score Once, Be Prepared To Suffer – Antonio Conte On Chelsea’s Slender Win

 




Antonio Conte admits that Chelsea’s inability to take their chances could have cost them dearly in their 1-0 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea dominated the game and created a hatful of chances, but the two teams were ultimately separated by a sumptuous free-kick from Marcos Alonso in first half injury time.




Southampton came close to equalising towards the end of the game, but Conte is adamant that his side deserved the three points as they did create a lot chances.

However, he admits that the lack of a clinical edge could have cost them points as Southampton could have easily earned a point from a moment of brilliance at any point in the game as the home side’s lead was slender.
 


The Italian said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think that for sure we deserved to win and we created many chances to score the second goal.  

“I think we didn't take them and when the score is only 1-0 you must be prepared to suffer at the end.

“In this league, one corner, one free kick, can create a big problem. But we played a good game and we dominated the game.

“We hit the post and we deserved to win.”

Chelsea will next host Bournemouth in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Their next league assignment is seven days later when they will travel to Merseyside to take on a resurgent Everton side at Goodison Park.
 