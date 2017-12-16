XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/12/2017 - 17:16 GMT

PHOTO: My Swedish Brother, Leeds United Star Hails Match-Winner Pontus Jansson

 




Pawel Cibicki has hailed his "Swedish brother" after Pontus Jansson's goal proved to be crucial in Leeds United's 1-0 win over Norwich City at Elland Road.

Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen, fresh off handing Cibicki his first taste of the Championship last weekend, named the Swedish forward in his starting eleven to host the Canaries.




The only goal of the game came four minutes before half time when Jansson got his head to a corner kick swung in by Cibicki to guide the ball into the back of the net.

Leeds did not have it all their own way however and Norwich did push to equalise, with Alex Pritchard hitting the crossbar after his shot had beaten Felix Wiedwald.
 


Cibicki was quick to express his delight at making his first Championship start at Elland Road.

He posted a photograph of himself celebrating with Jansson on social media.

And Cibicki wrote: "Nice week.

"Debut in Championship and now debut in Elland Road and happy for my Swedish brother's goal."

Leeds have now closed the gap on the top six to just a single point.
 