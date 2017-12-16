PHOTO: My Swedish Brother, Leeds United Star Hails Match-Winner Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Pawel Cibicki has hailed his "Swedish brother" after Pontus Jansson's goal proved to be crucial in Leeds United's 1-0 win over Norwich City at Elland Road.



Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen, fresh off handing Cibicki his first taste of the Championship last weekend, named the Swedish forward in his starting eleven to host the Canaries.











The only goal of the game came four minutes before half time when Jansson got his head to a corner kick swung in by Cibicki to guide the ball into the back of the net.



Leeds did not have it all their own way however and Norwich did push to equalise, with Alex Pritchard hitting the crossbar after his shot had beaten Felix Wiedwald.



Nice week😉 debut in championship and now debut in elland road 😁😁 and happy for My swedish brothers goal 😍😍👊🏻👊🏻! #mot #leeds pic.twitter.com/6BaBKC8ogg — Pawel Cibicki (@pawelcibicki) December 16, 2017



Cibicki was quick to express his delight at making his first Championship start at Elland Road.