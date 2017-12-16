This Is Big Reason Derek McInnes Didn’t Take Rangers Job – Former Hibernian Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian boss Alan Stubbs believes that Derek McInnes had big concerns about the director of football model at Rangers, which led to him rejecting the job at Ibrox.



Rangers approached Aberdeen for permission to speak to McInnes, which was rejected, but were still hopeful of tempting the manager to Glasgow.











But following a period of reflection, McInnes decided he did not want to take charge at Rangers and the Gers are still being led by caretaker boss Graeme Murty.



Murty recently admitted that director of football Mark Allen will be in charge of signing players in January and Stubbs feels the presence of a director of football dictating arrivals put McInnes off.





Stubbs said on BT Sport: " It will be interesting why Derek didn't take it and I think that [the director of football] is part of that, in terms of players. "