06 October 2016

16/12/2017 - 11:15 GMT

This Position Doesn’t Suit Him – Leeds United Legend Urges Permanent Positional Change For White

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has championed continuing to play Kemar Roofe up front as he doesn’t believe the Whites forward is a wide player.

Roofe started the game in the wide areas against Queens Park Rangers last weekend but once Caleb Ekuban went off the pitch due to an injury, he was shifted to the middle of the attack.




And the move paid rich dividends as the 24-year-old forward scored a hat-trick in Leeds win over QPR at Loftus Road and showed his ability to play up front for the Yorkshire giants.

Gray believes Thomas Christiansen should stop deploying Roofe on the flanks as he doesn’t feel the forward is a wide player and wants him to continue in the team as a striker.
 


The Leeds legend feels Roofe has the attributes to play up front and pointed out that even the player considers himself a forward who can play up top.  

Gray told LUTV when asked about Roofe: “I don’t think he is a wide player, I don’t think it suits him.

“I think he leads the line or plays up with another centre forward, but I think he showed at the weekend with his goals that if you get balls into the box he is as good as anybody at our club in that area.

“He is a proper header of the ball, he’s not the biggest but he’s got that leap.”

He added: “I think that's definitely his positon and we interviewed him after the game, he sees himself as a centre forward.” 
 