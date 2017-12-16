XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/12/2017 - 22:21 GMT

We Need This In Our Play – Rangers Defender Bruno Alves Identifies Issue

 




Bruno Alves has urged Rangers to have more patience with the ball as they look for ways to break down the opposition, after the Gers slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat at Ibrox against St Johnstone.

Rangers, hunting their fifth Scottish Premiership win in a row, started well after Alfredo Morelos made it 1-0 with just five minutes on the clock.




But St Johnstone levelled five mintues later and goals in the 61st and 71st minutes condemned a lacklustre home side to defeat against Tommy Wright's men.

Alves was willing to write the defeat off to a one off result which sometimes happens in the game, however the centre-back was keen to urge Rangers to show more patience in their play.
 


"We give our best", Alves said on Rangers TV.

"But sometimes we need to have more patience with the ball and try to find a better solution.

"But sometimes things happen in football and there is not a special reason because we knew that this game was as important as the other ones.

"So we will try to be better next time", Alves added.

The defeat means Rangers have lost second spot in the Premiership to Aberdeen, who thrashed Hibernian 4-1 at Pittodrie on Saturday lunchtime.

Rangers now face games against Kilmarnock away, Motherwell at Ibrox and then rivals Celtic away, before the winter break kicks in at the start of 2018.
 