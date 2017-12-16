We Need This In Our Play – Rangers Defender Bruno Alves Identifies Issue

Follow @insidefutbol





Bruno Alves has urged Rangers to have more patience with the ball as they look for ways to break down the opposition, after the Gers slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat at Ibrox against St Johnstone.



Rangers, hunting their fifth Scottish Premiership win in a row, started well after Alfredo Morelos made it 1-0 with just five minutes on the clock.











But St Johnstone levelled five mintues later and goals in the 61st and 71st minutes condemned a lacklustre home side to defeat against Tommy Wright's men.



Alves was willing to write the defeat off to a one off result which sometimes happens in the game, however the centre-back was keen to urge Rangers to show more patience in their play.





" We give our best", Alves said on Rangers TV.