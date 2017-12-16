We’ve Missed Leeds United Fans In Premier League – Garth Crooks

Follow @insidefutbol





Garth Crooks believes that Leeds United's fans have been missed in the top flight.



The Whites have been outside the Premier League since being relegated in 2004 – and Leeds have been forced to watch on as the top flight has gone from strength to strength, with riches being shared around the 20 clubs.











The Yorkshire giants are renowned for their fanatical fan base and Crooks has admitted he can see shades of the Whites' supporters in Huddersfield's fans.



Leeds have continued to travel in numbers to away games and pack out Elland Road, despite being in the second tier.





And during a discussion on the BBC's Final Score programme, Dion Dublin said he expects that to continue to be the case, remarking: " Leeds fans will continue to do that."