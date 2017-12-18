Chelsea Star Not Giving Up On Catching Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta insists that his team will have to keep believing until there is no possibility of bridging the gap at the top of the table.



Manchester City currently lead the charts and hold an eleven-point lead at the top, with the defending champions trailing by 14 points.











The Londoners have been on a run of their own with the 1-0 win against Southampton on Saturday being the eighth in the last ten league matches for Antonio Conte's side.



And the form they have shown has given Azpilicueta and his team the hope of having the faith to go on and chase Pep Guardiola's side.





Reflecting on their league win last season, Azpilicueta said that they had to survive a scare in spite of going ten points clear of second placed Tottenham at one stage and there is no reason why that cannot happen this time around as well.

"It’s true that what Man City are doing is unbelievable, they are breaking records", the Spaniard told his club's official website.



"In the last 10 games we’ve won eight, drawn one and lost one, and we are further away than we were before those 10 games, so it’s difficult to analyse in that way.



"We have to look at ourselves and keep pushing.



"Until there is no possibility to do it we have to believe, in the same way that even when were top of the table by 10 points (last season) you felt if the other teams kept winning they would keep pushing you to win your games.



"We won the league with two games to go and we were 10 points clear of Tottenham with maybe nine or 10 games left, so we know this season we are in the other position.



"We just have to keep going and trying to put pressure on them."

