Leeds New Boy Yosuke Ideguchi Impatient For European Move, Cultural Leonesa Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Incoming Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi could be set for a move to Spanish Segunda Division outfit Cultural Leonesa.



Leeds are snapping up the Japan international, but the lack of a work permit means he will be loaned out in January to a club outside England to see out the season.











According to Spanish daily AS, Cultural Leonesa, who have links with Leeds through the Aspire Academy, could well be the Japanese's first taste of European football.



Ideguchi wants to move to Europe as soon as possible and Cultural Leonesa have received good reports about the talent.





The Spanish side are eager to add Ideguchi to the ranks as they battle against the drop from the Spanish second tier.