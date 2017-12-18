Leeds United Star Feeling Much Better After “Messy Start”

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson insists that personally he feels much better and in much better shape than he was in the initial stages of the season.



The 26-year-old has seen his team win three of their last four league games, during the course of which they have conceded just two goals, scoring seven.











The figures are in compete contrast with their form in October and November, where they lost a host of games and slid down from the summit to outside the playoff places in the Championship.



Jansson, who has been through it all, insists that he now feels much better than he was even just two weeks ago; the Swedish international highlighted his late arrival to the scene having missed the side's first two matches of the season through a suspension.





In addition, there were issues related to injury, preventing him from reaching top form.

“Personally I feel much better, in much better shape and in much better form than a couple of weeks ago", Jansson was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“It was a strange start to the season for me, I was suspended for the first two games and I came in a bit later than the others for pre-season because of my marriage and the national games I had with Sweden.



"I had some small injuries.



"It was a messy start.



“But since the Middlesbrough game and after the international break when I went to the World Cup with Sweden, I came back with another feeling. I’m getting better every week I think and this was a good performance.”

