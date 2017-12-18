Manolo Gabbiadini’s Agent Comments On Serie A Return For Southampton Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Manolo Gabbiadini's agent has ruled out a return to Serie A for the Southampton striker at present, but says never say never on the Italian returning home.



The striker was a January transfer window success story after being snapped up from Napoli by Southampton earlier this year, making an instant impact as he scored in each of his first four games at the club.











He even netted in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United as English observers praised his signing.



Gabbiadini's stock remains high in his native Italy, but his agent insists a return home soon is simply not on the agenda for the former Sampdoria man.





"We're fine there [in England]", Silvio Pagliari told TMW Radio when asked about a return to Italy for Gabbiadini.