XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/12/2017 - 23:06 GMT

Manolo Gabbiadini’s Agent Comments On Serie A Return For Southampton Striker

 




Manolo Gabbiadini's agent has ruled out a return to Serie A for the Southampton striker at present, but says never say never on the Italian returning home.

The striker was a January transfer window success story after being snapped up from Napoli by Southampton earlier this year, making an instant impact as he scored in each of his first four games at the club.




He even netted in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United as English observers praised his signing.

Gabbiadini's stock remains high in his native Italy, but his agent insists a return home soon is simply not on the agenda for the former Sampdoria man.
 


"We're fine there [in England]", Silvio Pagliari told TMW Radio when asked about a return to Italy for Gabbiadini.

"For now, we're certainly not talking about it.

"But, in the market, never say never", he added.

Gabbiadini has found goals tougher to come by in the current campaign and has three to his name in 16 Premier League appearances for the Saints so far.

His deal with Southampton runs until 2021.
 