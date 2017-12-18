Paris Saint-Germain Receive Encouragement In Race For Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have received encouragement over their chances of signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool after the Reds signalled they want to keep the Brazilian until the summer.



Barcelona tried and failed to sign Coutinho in the summer transfer window earlier this year, but are back again in the hunt ahead of the January transfer window.











The Blaugrana are trying to get a deal done, but still face an obstacle in a Liverpool side unwilling to sell.



According to French outlet Buzzsport, Liverpool want to keep Coutinho until the end of the season and such a scenario suits PSG.





The French heavyweights are interested in Coutinho, but are not in a position to fight Barcelona next month as they must limit their spending until 30th June to keep in line with UEFA financial fair play rules.