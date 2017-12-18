XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/12/2017 - 23:17 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Receive Encouragement In Race For Philippe Coutinho

 




Paris Saint-Germain have received encouragement over their chances of signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool after the Reds signalled they want to keep the Brazilian until the summer.

Barcelona tried and failed to sign Coutinho in the summer transfer window earlier this year, but are back again in the hunt ahead of the January transfer window.




The Blaugrana are trying to get a deal done, but still face an obstacle in a Liverpool side unwilling to sell.

According to French outlet Buzzsport, Liverpool want to keep Coutinho until the end of the season and such a scenario suits PSG.
 


The French heavyweights are interested in Coutinho, but are not in a position to fight Barcelona next month as they must limit their spending until 30th June to keep in line with UEFA financial fair play rules.

If Liverpool keep Coutinho until the summer, PSG could find themselves with more financial wiggle room with which to launch an assault to take him to the Parc des Princes.

It is also unclear whether Barcelona's interest will still be present in the summer as the Spanish giants could have moved on to other options.
 