06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/12/2017 - 21:51 GMT

Agent of Arsenal and Chelsea Linked Midfielder Says Client Has Done Enough To Earn Big Move

 




The agent of Arsenal and Chelsea midfield target Jakub Jankto believes his client is ready to make a big move soon.

The 21-year-old Czech midfielder’s future at Udinese has been under the scanner as more big clubs join the transfer chase for the self-confessed Arsenal fan.




Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton from the Premier League have shown an interest and despite being on Inter's radar too, Jankto has been keen to move to England.

Udinese are desperate to hold on to the young midfielder at least until the end of the season and are keen to eliminate any chance of him leaving the club in the January window.
 


Giuseppe Riso, the player’s agent, has remained coy on any imminent transfer for Jankto, but believes his performances at Udinese have been good enough to earn him a big move.  

He told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com when asked about Jankto’s future: “At Udinese he has proved that he is ready for the big jump.

“He’s a good young man, so we’ll see.”

The Czech midfielder has a contract until 2021 with Udinese.
 