06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/12/2017 - 12:36 GMT

Agent of Manchester United and West Ham Target Bryan Cristante Coy On Interest

 




The agent of Manchester United and West Ham target Bryan Cristante believes Atalanta will trigger their option to buy the midfielder from Benfica, but has remained unwilling to discuss interest from other clubs in his client.

The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed during his loan spell at Atalanta this season and it has led to speculation over several sides, in Italy and abroad, being interested in signing him in the near future.




Atalanta have admitted they will trigger the option to sign him on a permanent contract ahead of next summer and it has been claimed they could then cash in on the interest from big clubs in the midfielder.

And Giuseppe Riso, the player’s agent, is confident that the Serie A outfit will take up the option to sign Cristante soon.
 


He told Sky Italia: “Atalanta have an option to buy him and I believe they will exercise it.”  

Clubs such as Manchester United and West Ham have reportedly been keen to take him to England, but for the moment, Riso refused to discuss interest from other clubs in the 22-year-old.

However, he is not surprised by the links to big clubs and believes Cristante will be an important name in the transfer market soon.

“This is not the right time to talk about other clubs being involved.

“He is an important player in the market and I’m not surprised by what he has been showing.”
 