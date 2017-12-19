XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/12/2017 - 22:33 GMT

Barcelona Always Want Best – Luis Suarez Backs Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann Chases

 




Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is not surprised to hear the Blaugrana want Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

Both players have been linked with moves away from their respective clubs to Barcelona, though Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are not keen to lose their stars.




French international Griezmann has drawn interest from Premier League giants Manchester United, though the Red Devils backed off a deal for the player after hitting brick wall in their chase last summer.

Liverpool star Coutinho on the other hand was the subject of multiple bids from the Catalan giants, after handing in a transfer request last summer.
 


But Barcelona have not gone away and have been backed to try again for Coutinho next month.  

Suarez, who himself made the journey from England to Spain in 2014, has indicated that having both Coutinho and Griezmann in the Barcelona team would be fantastic

"Both Griezmann and Coutinho are elite players that are playing at the top level", Suarez told RAC 105.

"They are where they are for a reason.

"They're both young and have long careers ahead of them.

"And Barca always want the best players."
 