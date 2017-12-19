Barcelona Dismiss David Luiz Bid Despite Chelsea Star’s Camp Nou Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz during the January transfer window.



Currently recovering from an injury, the Brazilian defender has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte at Chelsea and is speculated to be looking for a new club.











He has already been linked with a January move to Real Madrid and it is now understood that the defender was also offered to Catalan giants Barcelona in the winter window.



According to Catalunya Radio, during his visit to the Catalan city for medical reasons, the player and his representatives made clear to Barcelona that he wants to move to the Camp Nou.





Luiz showed an interest in joining the Catalan giants, but Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign the defender for financial reasons.

Barcelona are expected to be in the market for defenders in January and while Luiz was a player the club considered, the Brazilian was out of their price range for the moment.



Chelsea are unlikely to offer any discounts on Luiz despite his apparent falling out with Conte and the former PSG’s defender’s contract demands are also expected to be high.



The Brazilian still has a contract until the end of next season with the Blues.

