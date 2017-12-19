Claim From Italy: PSG Unlikely To Offer Discounts On Juventus And Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to offer any discounts if they decide to sell Manchester United defensive target Thomas Meunier in the January transfer window.



The 26-year-old full-back has not been a regular starter this season at PSG and has not played a single minute of Champions League football, with Dani Alves being the preferred choice for coach Unai Emery.











Not playing regular football has led to Meunier being linked with a move away from PSG in the January transfer window and a number of top clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on his situation.



The Belgian is also expected to consider offers next month, with clubs such as Manchester United and Juventus believed to be keen on signing him in the winter window.





However, PSG are still undecided whether to sell the right-back in January and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Parisians are not expected to make any negotiations to buy Meunier easy.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi is unlikely to offer any discounts on the Belgian despite his reduced role in the squad this season and is expected ask for a top price.



A move for the Belgian defender in January is expected to be complicated as the Parisians are not keen to lose a squad player in the middle of the season.



The 26-year-old has a contract until 2020 with PSG.

