Crystal Palace’s Offer For Newcastle United Target Deemed Not Good Enough

Besiktas vice president Ahmet Nur Cebi has termed Crystal Palace’s latest offer for Cenk Tosun too low.



The 26-year-old striker’s future at Besiktas has come under the scanner ahead of the January transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be interested.











Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Tosun and Palace are reportedly interested in taking him to Selhurst Park during the January transfer window.



It has also been claimed that the Eagles have made an improved bid of around €20m for the Turkey international and are hoping to add him to Roy Hodgson’s squad next month.





However, Besiktas are unwilling to lose the player and Cebi stressed that the money on offer for Tosun is too low at the moment.

He told TRT Spor: “We are not sure Cenk will go.



“We want Cenk to stay.



"€20m is a very small figure for him.”



Tosun has been in good form this season for Besiktas, scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.



He will enter the final year of his contract with the club at the end of the current campaign.

