Danny Welbeck Starts – Arsenal Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to David Moyes' West Ham side in a quarter-final EFL Cup clash this evening at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsene Wenger will be keen for his side to build momentum by beating the Hammers, something which would make it back to back wins for the Gunners following their weekend victory over Newcastle United.











Wenger, who has often used the EFL Cup to give fringe players a chance to impress, picks David Ospina in goal, while Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are the centre-back pairing.



Further up the pitch the Arsenal manager selects Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny to protect the back four, while Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck also play. Olivier Giroud is up front.



If Wenger wants to make changes against West Ham at any point this evening then he can look to his bench, where options include Chuba Akpom and Jeff Reine-Adelaide.



Arsenal Team vs West Ham United



Ospina, Debuchy, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Elneny, Willock, Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud



Substitutes: Macey, Sheaf, Dasiva, Reine-Adelaide, Nelson, Akpom, Nketiah

