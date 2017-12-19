Everton and Liverpool Target Stefan de Vrij Snubs AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Everton defensive target Stefan de Vrij has rejected an offer to join AC Milan and is still considering a contract offer from Lazio.



The 25-year-old defender’s contract with Lazio expires next summer but despite months of negotitions, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.











With the Dutchman preparing to enter the last six months of his contract, a number of clubs are keeping a close watch on his every movement in Rome at the moment.



Liverpool and Everton have been keeping tabs on the Netherlands international and Inter Milan also recently re-joined the transfer chase for the Dutchman.





AC Milan showed an interest in De Vrij and it has been claimed that they held talks with the player’s representatives and made a lucrative contract offer.

However, according to Lazionews.eu, the defender rejected the offer from the Rossoneri as he is not excited about the sporting project at the San Siro.



Lazio are still in with a chance of holding on to the defender as it is understood that De Vrij is still considering the contract on offer from the Biancocelesti.



The Serie A outfit have tabled a three-year deal worth €2.5m per season with a release clause set at €28m.

