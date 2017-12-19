Former Leeds United Boss Not Surprised By Elland Road Backing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United manager David O'Leary has admitted that he is not shocked to see the support the Whites are receiving at Elland Road this season.



The Yorkshire giants have thus played 11 Championship games at Elland Road in the present campaign, winning five times and losing three matches.











Despite Leeds’ indifferent home form this term, the Whites faithful have still been filling up the stadium in numbers to back their beloved team, thus making the atmosphere vociferous and memorable.



And O’Leary, who believes visiting teams up their game when they play at Elland Road, stated that he has not been taken aback by the manner in which the fans have been supporting Leeds, owing to the belief and potential the current Whites team possess.





“I think when a team come here, they up their game because it’s a great place to play and the atmosphere is great”, he said on LUTV, when asked about the atmosphere at Elland Road.

“The support which we get is amazing.



“I’m not shocked about it because this club with the support it has – you give them a team which have got belief and potential and they will back them unbelievably.



“And that’s what the club needs, the city booms when this club is doing well and this place fills up and rocks.”



Leeds, who edged out Norwich City 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday, courtesy of Pontus Jansson’s goal, will next welcome Hull City to the ground.

