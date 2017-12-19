XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/12/2017 - 21:45 GMT

Graeme Murty Confirms Rangers Star To Be Rested Due To Ankle Niggle

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has revealed that goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will be rested for a period after picking up an ankle injury which he has been carrying but has not cleared up.

The former Newcastle United man has played the role of deputy to number one Wes Foderingham, featuring in only three League Cup games thus far.




Alnwick however has been on the substitutes' bench for most of Rangers' matches, remaining ready if needed. 

Giving an early update on his squad for the weekend's match against Kilmarnock, the caretaker manager said that Alnwick had to have an injection in his ankle because of a problem that had plagued him for a "small amount of time".
 


While the hope is that the injection will clear up the injury, the caretaker manager confirmed that Alnwick will have to have a period of rest to make sure he is ready to return.

“Jak Alnwick has also had an injection in his ankle as he has had a problem for a small amount of time", Murty told his club's official website.

"We are hoping this injection could clear it up, but we are going to have to give him a rest for a period, but hopefully that’s not too long.”
 